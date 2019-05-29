Superstar Mahesh Babu's 26th to be officially launched on May 31?

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 5.04 pm May 29 2019, 5.04 pm

Maharshi, the landmark 25th movie in Superstar Mahesh Babu's career, released on 9th May and has been going great guns at the box office since then. Though initially there were mixed reviews, the high collections from different centers only show the extent of Mahesh Babu's reach amidst his fans. There have been a lot of talks about this young Super Star's next, which is being called SSMB 26! It has almost been confirmed that director Anil Ravipudi would be directing this movie and acclaimed producer Anil Sunkara would be bankrolling this project. A tweet from the official handle of AK Entertainments has now set the pulses of Mahesh Babu's fans, racing!

https://twitter.com/AKentsOfficial/status/1133580807996502016

The tweet states that May 31st is going to be extra special and has a sort of code with few emojis, followed by 26 stars. The emojis could very well state "Super Star" and the 26 stars could depict Mahesh Babu's 26th movie. AK Entertainments is the banner which bankrolled the recently released Sita, starring Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Sonu Sood in the lead. This production house headed by Anil Sunkara, could very well be the banner financing SSMB 26 and the big official announcement for this most awaited movie could be coming out on May 31st! There are a lot of speculations surrounding this movie and only an official announcement would put to rest all the rumours!

https://twitter.com/AnilRavipudi/status/1132502361618886657

Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, had Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles alongside Mahesh Babu. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this film, which had KU Mohanan's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing. As for the speculations surrounding SSMB26, various sections of the media state that Rashmika Mandanna would be playing the female lead and there are also reports that it would be Sai Pallavi who would take up this mantle. Devi Sri Prasad is expected to be in charge of the music, for this upcoming project too. Some reports also state that young sensation Vijay Deverakonda would also be playing an important role in SSMB26! Keep watching this space for further updates...