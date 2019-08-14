In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.15 pm August 14 2019, 4.15 pm

In recent times, Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu has been in the headline for the past one and a half months. It is mainly because of the deity of Athi Varadhar, who had been kept in the water for a period of forty years, was taken out and presented for the devotee’s darshan for a period of forty-eight days. For the first part, the Vishnu idol is kept in the sleeping position and towards the end of the 48-day period, the nine feet idol that is made of a fig tree is kept in a standing position. Devotees from all over the world throng the temple to get a glimpse of Lord Vishnu, who is seen dressed in beautiful, colourful costumes and jewelry. There are many celebrities who visited the temple and the most recent one is Superstar Rajinikanth, along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth.

It is a well-known fact that Rajinikanth is an ardent theist and is highly spiritual. He respects all religions and does not hurt any religious sentiments through his actions in real life or scenes in reel life. Earlier on, his wife Latha visited the Athi Varadhar along with their daughter Aishwarya and family. Many of the people wondered why Rajinikanth, who is a keen believer, did not accompany them. Anyway, the actor visited the temple early this morning, with his wife and a few relatives. We also have many politicians visiting the temple in large numbers.

A few days ago, actress Trisha along with her friends, visited Athi Varadhar and before that, it was Janani Iyer. Roja, the actor turned politician, was also one of the many celebrities who visited the Varadarajar temple. This 48-day festival is coming to a close and in a couple of days, the idol will go back to its vault. There were quite a few bouquets and also brickbats for the Kanchipuram district administration, regarding the facilities given to the devotees.