Superstar Rajinikanth: As long as people wish to see me on screen, I will act

Superstar Rajinikanth is in no mood to slow down. Just as 2.0 is raking in the moolah at the box-office, his next film Petta’s promotions have begun in full swing. The first single track from the film will be launched on Monday. One more single and then the full album will also be launched in the coming days, much to the delight of all the Superstar fans. After Petta’s release for Pongal, Rajini will start shooting for his next film with director AR Murugadoss.

In an extensive recent interview to India Today, Rajinikanth was asked about his spree of recent films and how he retains the zest to do more films even at this age and stage of his career. To this, the Superstar said, “In the beginning, I took to acting for a livelihood. Now, I am enjoying it and it is entertaining to me. It is not like a profession. If I treat it like a profession, then work becomes a burden. Now it is like a game, it is relaxing. That's probably where I get my energy from.”

The legend also said that he would continue acting as long as people wish to see him on screen and till he has the energy to act. We wish ‘Thalaivar’ carries on for many more years.