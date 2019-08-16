In Com Staff August 16 2019, 6.26 pm August 16 2019, 6.26 pm

The winners of the 66th National Film Awards were announced last week and the majority of the awards were swept by Hindi cinema and Telugu cinema. However, people in Tamil Nadu were quite disappointed with the results as many of them felt that the jury members ignored Tamil cinema's entries. Tamil cinema ended up with just one award for the Best Tamil Film category. An independent film titled Baaram directed by Priya Krishnasamy bagged that honour. Ardent film lovers cited that acclaimed films like Pariyerum Perumal, Vada Chennai, and Peranbu deserved a National Award in any of the categories. On that note, Superstar Rajinikanth has shared his opinion on this during his recent press interaction at Poes Garden.

While he was asked about his opinion on the National Awards, Rajinikanth said, "It is definitely worrying to know that Tamil cinema has not got any mention at the National Film Awards. It is disappointing. I think only the jury members will have the answer to this question. We can hopefully wait for them to answer." When he was asked if his political party will be officially launched on April 14 next year on the special occasion of Tamil New Year, he vehemently denied such rumours. "Nothing has been decided as of now. I will surely inform you all when we launch the party."

On the professional front, Rajinikanth's next film would be Darbar, directed by A.R.Murugadoss. The legendary actor will be seen as a cop in this action entertainer that features Nayanthara as the female lead. Produced by Lyca, this film also features Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, and Prateik Babbar in the star cast. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for this film, while ace lensman Santosh Sivan is the DoP. With so many renowned names coming together, the expectations for Darbar is at peak. The film is scheduled to hit the screens for Pongal 2020.