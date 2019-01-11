image
Friday, January 11th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Superstar Rajinikanth gives complete credit to Karthik Subbaraj

Regional

Superstar Rajinikanth gives complete credit to Karthik Subbaraj

LmkLmk   January 11 2019, 6.15 pm
back
AR MurugadossKarthik SubbarajPettarajiniSuperstar Rajinikanth
nextEarly Talk: Viswasam opens a big lead over Petta in TN
ALSO READ

AR Murugadoss confirms Thuppakki 2 with Thalapathy Vijay!

Strong Kaththi flavour in Superstar Rajinikanth's next

Murugadoss reveals his plans for Thuppakki sequel with Vijay