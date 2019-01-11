Superstar Rajinikanth gives complete credit to Karthik Subbaraj

Superstar Rajinikanth was away in the USA for a couple of weeks prior to the release of Petta to relax and cool his heels, and also for some health-related checkup. His US trips have become sort of a regular feature in recent years. He returned to Chennai on Thursday evening, soon after the release of Petta and was in an obviously jubilant mood due to the unanimous love being given to Petta by his fans. The Superstar spoke to reporters outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Thursday night.

“I’m happy that my fans and the audience are loving Petta. My job is just to entertain the audience, and I’ll give the complete credit for Petta’s output to director Karthik Subbaraj. All that you see in Petta (referring to his vintage mannerisms and style) is the efforts of Karthik Subbaraj. He pushed me for each shot and scene, and extracted the best output from me.”

Soon after this short interaction on Petta, Rajini didn’t respond in a concrete manner to a question on when he would officially be starting his political party. He is expected to start his new film soon, widely touted to be directed by AR Murugadoss.