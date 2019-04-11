Superstar Rajinikanth has no plans of slowing down, packs a new film with H Vinoth

Siddarthsrinivas April 11 2019, 7.50 pm April 11 2019, 7.50 pm

Looks like Superstar Rajinikanth has no idea of stopping his acting stride. Fresh from the success of Petta, he started off his new project Darbar with blockbuster director AR Murugadoss. The film went on floors in Mumbai on Wednesday, with the actor returning to the role of a cop after long. And even before this project gets rolling in full swing, buzz birds have come out saying that the actor's next two films will be with KS Ravikumar and H Vinoth.

A source close to the actor said, "Rajinikanth has heard a script each from both KS Ravikumar and Vinoth. Both of them are punchy entertainers which will be rolled out on a big scale. It is most likely that the Superstar will work on Vinoth's film first and then move on to KSR's one." If this plan does fall into place, Rajinikanth will be busy all through this year and the next with these films, after which he will shift paths into his political career.

Superstar Rajinikanth pins down his next with H Vinoth?

Vinoth is now done with the shoot for Nerkonda Paarvai, the upcoming Tamil remake of the Hindi thriller Pink. Ajith reprises the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original, and is said to have come up with a powerful performance to match that of the Bollywood veteran. The director is also in talks with Ajith for another film to be produced by Boney Kapoor, so it would be interesting to see which one he would start work on first. He's in great demand, that's for sure.