Superstar Rajinikanth highly impressed with Siva's work in Viswasam

Lmk May 29 2019, 3.38 pm May 29 2019, 3.38 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth's meeting with director Siva at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The meeting has given rise to many rumours that the two will be collaborating on a film together in the near future. One of the important points of this discussion was obviously Viswasam. A source in the know says, “Rajini sir was highly impressed with director Siva’s work in Viswasam. He really liked the portrayal of the father-daughter relationship in the film and felt that it was a neatly executed film. Director Siva was needless to say, highly thrilled with such words of praise from Rajini sir”

As we know, Viswasam released along with Rajini’s Petta earlier this year for Pongal. Both the films were highly successful, with Viswasam finishing on top in TN and Petta getting the higher worldwide gross. Both the films proved that two biggies can release on the same date during a festival like Pongal, and still have a good run. After the release of the two films, there was a bitter war on social media between the teams of Petta and Viswasam, and of course between the fans, over the box office collections. Now it’s really nice to see Rajini take such an initiative and appreciate the creator of Viswasam. Over the years, the Superstar has generously appreciated many films and has come across as a genuine cinema lover.

Rajini will resume the shooting of his next film, Darbar soon. He will also be attending PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled to happen on May 30th. Siva is meanwhile busy with the scripting work of his next film (a commercial mass masala true to his style) with Suriya and production house Studio Green.