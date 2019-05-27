Superstar Rajinikanth invited to participate in Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 3.50 pm May 27 2019, 3.50 pm

The recently concluded Lok Sabha elections had the whole country in a fever pitch for the past couple of months. The votes were counted on May 23rd and it showed an overwhelming victory for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, lead by the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP will soon be forming the next government, with the swearing-in ceremony to be held on May 30th, at New Delhi. Many prominent personalities from across the country poured in their wishes for Narendra Modi. This included Superstar Rajinikanth, who also wished the political supremo for his victory, through his Twitter handle.

Now, we have an interesting update for all Superstar fans. It has been announced on different media that Rajinikanth has been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi where he will be taking oath as the next Prime Minister of India. This will be his second consecutive term in the office. The swearing-in ceremony will happen on the evening of the 30th of May, The names of the cabinet ministers are also expected to be announced on the same day. Rajinikanth has just wrapped up shoot for the first schedule of his upcoming movie Darbar and the next schedule is set to get underway on May 29th, at Mumbai. If he takes up the invitation to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, Rajinikanth would be leaving a day early to New Delhi and will join the Darbar team after attending the event.

For quite some time now, it has been speculated that Rajinikanth would be entering active politics, which he himself confirmed very recently. He has held meetings with his fan club administrators and fans to decide when to take the plunge. It is expected that very soon he would be floating a new party and jumping into the fray. There are high expectations that Rajini would be contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu state Assembly elections. Let's wait and watch how things unravel...