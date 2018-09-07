Superstar Rajinikanth - Karthik Subbaraj film titled 'Petta'; Motion Poster released

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film with director Karthik Subbaraj (Thalaivar 165) and producers Sun Pictures has been titled Petta (gangster's area). A motion poster was also released along with the title, introducing a dashing, charismatic Rajini akin to his Baasha look. The motion poster is like a prelude to an action sequence inside a castle. The chief technicians of the film are also credited at the end of the motion poster.

Petta has a galaxy of actors and stars sharing the screen space with Rajini, such as Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Megha Akash, Sananth and Munishkanth.

Anirudh is scoring the music while Tirru is handling the camera and Vivek Harshan is editing the film. Peter Hein is the stunt choreographer and Suresh Selvarajan is the production designer. Anirudh packs the motion poster with a massy theme peppered with ‘Hey Hey’ chants.

September 7 has turned out to be a really special day for Rajini fans as the 2.0 teaser was confirmed to release on September 13, earlier in the day. The film's release date was also re-confirmed as November 29th. Now, 'Thalaivar 165' has been officially christened Petta.

Two back to back bonanzas today have thrilled the Superstar's fans no end.​