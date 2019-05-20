Superstar Rajinikanth lists out four requisites for a film to become successful

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 11.01 pm May 20 2019, 11.01 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth is one Indian actor who has superbly built his career with a big load of memorable films. Rajinikanth's advice and tips are things that young artists and technicians in the industry die for, with many labelling their meetings with the star as memorable ones because of the insights that they get from him. Rajinikanth, who had sent in his wishes to director R Parthiban for his upcoming film Oththa Seruppu through a special video, listed out four must-haves for a film's success these days.

Rajinikanth started off by saying "The first thing that a film should bring is something new - a concept that hasn't been seen yet by the audience with a good message coming along. The second reason is that the budget of the film should be maintained at a minimum, with resources being brought in for only what is required. Third, the treatment of the film shouldn't be cinematic, with realistic filmmaking being the key element," said the actor. Rajinikanth continued by saying that Parthiban's Oththa Seruppu satisfies all the three reasons, with the fourth reason in publicity being put into place with names like Kamal Haasan and Shankar coming forward to launch the audio of the film.

"I was disappointed that Parthiban took a break from his filmmaking outings and started concentrating on his acting. He's a director with a different eye, and I conveyed that to him. And that's when he told me about Oththa Seruppu. I remember that Sunil Dutt had acted in a similar film called Yaadein, which went on to become a much-talked-about attempt and a big hit. Here, Parthiban has acted, directed and produced the film; it is the first attempt in world cinema," said Rajinikanth.

Oththa Seruppu's announcement has taken the industry by surprise, and it will be interesting to see how Parthiban has woven around his story with just a single character in the proceedings. All eyes on the release date announcement, which is around the corner.