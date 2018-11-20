Superstar Rajinikanth mania to strike Japan this month, and it's not 2.0

It’s safe to say that Superstar Rajinikanth is the most popular Indian hero in Japan. His Muthu (1995) was a runaway hit in the country when it was released there in 1998. The movie was subtitled in Japanese and released in Japan as Muthu: Odoru Maharaja - Dancing Maharaja in 1998. It received rave reviews and was released in 30+ screens across Japan. Muthu: Odoru Maharaja was the first non-Hollywood film to get a blockbuster release in Japan in 1998.

The memory of Muthu, continues to be very strong in Japan. It may be recalled that ex Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh mentioned Muthu as a cultural ambassador between India and Japan in his address to the Japanese Parliament in October 2006.

Now, celebrating its 20th year anniversary in Japan, Muthu - Odoru Maharaja will be re-released on 23rd November, 2018 in Tokyo. The film has been restored and digitally enhanced to 4K and 5.1 surround sound. The film restoration technicians have worked hard and ensured that the original aspects of the film have been preserved. The original music and background score have been upgraded to 5.1 surround under the supervision of composer A.R.Rahman whose work in Muthu was a rousing success.

Time to rejoice, for the Superstar’s numerous fans in Japan.