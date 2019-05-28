Superstar Rajinikanth meets director Siva at his residence, is a film in the offing?

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 3.25 pm May 28 2019, 3.25 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth is on the verge of getting back to the shoot of his big action entertainer Darbar, which will go onto its second schedule from Wednesday. But before that starts off, the actor seems to have one job left to be done, and that is to listen to a script from one of Tamil cinema's in-demand directors at the moment - Siva. According to the latest reports flowing in, Siva has met Rajinikanth for an hour-long discussion at the star's Poes Garden residence on Tuesday morning. Though it could well be just a casual meeting, the probabilities of Siva narrating a script are high as Rajinikanth is yet to firm up his next film after Darbar.

It has been quite a long time since Superstar Rajinikanth has been spotted in a full-blown rural image, and the one director who can pull it off is indeed Siva. After delivering an all-time blockbuster for Thala Ajith, the director has been firmed up for Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming films, and a combination with Rajinikanth could well and truly hit the top spot in his career yet.

Meanwhile, Superstar Rajinikanth has also listened to one-liners from his Petta director Karthik Subbaraj, KS Ravikumar and H Vinoth. With Siva being the fourth in the list, it is definitely an interesting set of choices for him to ponder upon. For now, he will be looking to concentrate on the shoot for Darbar, the episodic action ride that is helmed by AR Murugadoss. The film has Nayanthara playing the female lead and is getting ready for a release for the Pongal weekend in 2020.

On the other hand, Siva will be starting work on his film with Suriya by August this year. The director is just waiting for the NGK actor to get done with his duties for the GR Gopinath biopic in Soorarai Pottru.