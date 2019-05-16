Superstar Rajinikanth planning a sequel to his 2002 film Baba? Here's the truth...

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 10.47 pm May 16 2019, 10.47 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s films are pretty much the most anticipated films every year. This year the superstar has already delivered a humongous hit with Petta and he is currently working on his next, titled Darbar. In this movie, Rajini will be seen sharing screen space with none other than Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Now, while fans are waiting with bated breath for this film, they are also wondering what his next project will be! Rumour mills are abuzz that Rajini will be doing the sequel of Baba next and KS Ravikumar will be helming it. However, when we exclusively spoke to the director he denied it completely!

Talking to us, the director said, “No, it is not true. I am not making any film with Rajinikanth as of now. Currently, I am busy with the pre-production of my next Telugu film with Balakrishna.” The director’s film with Balakrishna is all set to take off next year! Rajini’s Baba was a very special project for him as he himself had written the story and director Suresh Krissna had helmed it. The film did not do very well at the Box office after the first weekend and ultimately it fared badly by the end. However, the iconic Baba symbol became a sensation and it is still used. In the movie, Baba - the film's protagonist played by Rajinikanth, is the reincarnation of a saint from the Himalayas.

Coming back to Darbar, the film’s second schedule is all set to start from May 29. Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil will be seen playing a senior officer in this cop story. Apart from him, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Pradeep Kabra, Jatin Sarna, and Yogi Babu are also a part of this Rajini film. Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has Anirudh's music, Santhosh Sivan behind the camera and Sreekar Prasad handling the edit.