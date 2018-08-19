Superstar Rajinikanth receives flak on social media. Here's why!

Superstar Rajinikanth has donated 15 lakhs towards the Kerala flood relief efforts. While this is a really generous gesture from the veteran actor, he is getting a lot of flak on social media as netizens opine that the amount is very less for a person of his stature. They feel that when younger actors like Vijay Sethupathi can donate 25 lakhs, Rajini could have donated quite a bit more.

Among the other actors, Udhayanidhi Stalin has donated 10 lakhs and Arulnithi has donated 5 lakhs. Dhanush with 15 lakhs, Sivakarthikeyan with 10 lakhs, Nayanthara with 10 lakhs and Siddharth with 10 lakhs are among the other prominent recent donors from the Kollywood fraternity. Suriya and Karthi have donated a total sum of 25 lakhs while Kamal Haasan and Vijay Television donated 50 lakhs together.

Meanwhile, from Tollywood, megastars such as Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Ramcharan have come forward to donate 25 lakhs, each, to the Kerala CM Distress Relief Fund.

From Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated a sum of 25 lakhs and has plans to pitch in more in the coming days, according to director Priyadarshan, who happens to be a close friend of the gold actor.

We salute all these donors for being so benevolent and kindhearted.​