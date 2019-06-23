In Com Staff June 23 2019, 6.59 pm June 23 2019, 6.59 pm

It is common knowledge that Superstar Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Darbar, in Mumbai. This movie, directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Rajinikanth as a cop after a very long time. The first look poster of this movie has set forth a lot of expectations and the shoot has been happening at a rapid pace. This movie has a number of North Indian actors in it, including cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh. The cast also includes Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Jatin Sarna, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, and Pradeep Kabra. With the Nadigar Sangam elections happening today, all the registered actors are expected to cast their vote and those not in town would be casting their votes by post. As Rajinikanth is not in town, he had opted to go in for a postal vote.

However, he has gone through a bad experience because of this. In a Twitter post, Rajinikanth has stated that he received the postal vote very late despite his efforts to get it earlier and this has resulted in him being unable to vote. He regretted this and mentioned that as he received the postal vote late, he was unable to cast his vote. The Nadigar Sangam elections were set to happen today (June 23) but there was a stay order against it by a Court from Madras and later the stay order was vacated and the elections are underway today. Originally they were scheduled to happen at the MGR Janaki Women's College of Arts and Science in Raja Annamalaipuram but are now happening at the St. Ebas Higher Secondary School in Mylapore, where the elections were held the last time too.