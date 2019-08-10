In Com Staff August 10 2019, 6.03 pm August 10 2019, 6.03 pm

Kannada actress Vijayalakshmi came to be known to Tamil audience when she debuted in Siddhique directorial Friends that featured Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya. Later on, she was also seen in director Rajesh’s comic caper Boss Engira Bhaskaran. Subsequently, she started focusing on Kannada films. A few months ago, the actress had released a video where she was very emotional stating that she is very sick and that she needed financial support from Kannada actors for her medical treatment. Many actors responded that include Kichcha Sudeep also. Vijayalakshmi has once again released a video where she seeks help from Superstar Rajinikanth, this time.

In her video, the actress claims that Rajinikanth is her only last hope and appealed to all his fans to take her plea to the superstar. The actress claimed that she has taken this decision out of desperation. She also stated that she, her mother and sister are facing a lot of issues and wants 'Thalaivar' to meet and hear her problems. However, the actress didn't reveal the nature of her issues. Some time back her sister Usha Rani had filed a complaint against Kannada actor Ravi Prakash for sexually harassing Vijayalakshmi. The actress claimed that Ravi tortured her in the pretext of helping her while she was admitted in the hospital.

After this, yesterday Vijayalakshmi, through another video stated that Rajini spoke to her. She mentioned, “Thalaivar spoke to me. He is such a legendary star and he could have evaded my plea or responded late, but he responded so soon and I am so grateful. He was very polite and humble. He told me not to be afraid and gave me a lot of confidence. The way he spoke it was heartwarming and he was humility personified. I am also one among his millions of fans. He is a true ‘Thalaivar’ who can deal with anything amicably. My respect for him has increased so much. I am doubly sure that my problems would come to an end soon and thanks to all who made it possible.” We pray for Vijaylakshmi's speedy recovery!