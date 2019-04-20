Superstar Rajinikanth says he is ready for the Assembly polls

Siddarthsrinivas April 20 2019, 2.27 pm April 20 2019, 2.27 pm

Back in 2017, Superstar Rajinikanth had announced the start of his political party ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’, with full force. While people expected him to come forward for the Lok Sabha elections just like his counterpart Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth decided to keep his foot to himself and continue working on more films. But in a press interaction that took place on Friday, the Superstar made it clear that he is ready to face the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, whenever they are held.

When one of the reporters asked him about his political entry, Rajinikanth quickly stated, “It will happen whenever the Assembly elections are held.” The status of the elections will be decided once the results for the 38 Lok Sabha seats and 22 State Assembly seats arrive on May 23rd, the counting day.

Rajinikanth, who was shooting for his action entertainer Darbar in Mumbai, took a day’s break to cast his vote in Chennai. The actor is now back to the sets of the AR Murugadoss directorial which is progressing at a brisk pace. It was recently announced that Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar would be essaying a negative role in this film.

The Superstar is expected to wrap up Darbar in another six months, after which he will be working on two more projects before his official political entry. Directors like KS Ravikumar, Karthik Subbaraj and Vinoth are already in talks with Rajinikanth for his next film, with a final call to be taken in a few weeks.