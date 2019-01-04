image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Superstar Rajinikanth to highlight the Peta prerelease event

Regional

Superstar Rajinikanth to highlight the Peta prerelease event

LmkLmk   January 04 2019, 5.36 pm
back
EntertainmentpetaPettaRajnikanthregionalsouthTelugu industry
nextKiara Advani calls Vinaya Vidheya Rama 'heightened reality'
ALSO READ

Newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap met Farah Khan and it was a 'racket'

Neha Kakkar admits suffering from depression; is break up with Himansh Kohli the reason?

Simmba first week collection: Ranveer Singh starrer reaches 150 crore in just seven days