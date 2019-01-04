Superstar Rajinikanth to highlight the Peta prerelease event

Despite being the biggest Superstar in the South, Rajinikanth had made the trip to Hyderabad for the pre-release events of his recent releases, Kaala and 2.0, to honour the promotional commitments. He is expected to do the same for Petta (spelled Peta in Telugu) too, on January 6th. The people behind the film’s Telugu dubbed version are planning a grand pre-release event coming Sunday at JRC Convention Center in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The Telugu distributor Vallabhaneni Ashok has expressed confidence that director Karthik Subbaraj has showcased Rajinikanth in a very stylish manner and that this vintage Superstar is sure to impress fans and the audience. Many Tollywood celebrities are also expected to attend this pre-release event. After the massive collections notched by 2.0 in Telugu, Peta has a fair chance of emerging a Hit.

The NTR Biopic starring Balakrishna is set to release on January 9th, Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama will release on January 11th and the Venkatesh - Varun Tej starrer Fun and Frustration will release on January 12th. All these films will give a tough fight to Peta at the Tollywood box office this Sankranthi. Movie buffs will have a lot on their plate to choose from, this coming festive season.