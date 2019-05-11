Superstar Rajinikanth to make an important announcement regarding his political entry after May 23

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 7.18 pm May 11 2019, 7.18 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth enjoys an enormous and an enviable fan base. The actor who has been in the film industry for more than four decades has admirers in all age groups. He also comes across as someone who is humble and well rooted despite his sky-high accomplishments. It is easy to scale great heights in one’s professional career but to be loved by so many people, is something, not anyone can do. With such affection from all quarters, it is only natural that people want him to enter active politics.

However, the actor has been a little elusive on this front and has been postponing his political entry. A couple of years ago, he indeed said that he would take the plunge but did not do. Just before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2019, it was expected that the actor would launch his political party and contest the elections but the Petta actor said that he would join the fray only in the upcoming state elections. But now, his brother Sathyanarayana had made a very important announcement regarding Rajini’s political entry in an interview.

Sathyanarayana was quoted as saying that Rajinikanth would be making an important announcement after May 23 when the election results would be declared. As it is, his counterpart Kamal Haasan had launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam and contested in all the 40 constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the recently held elections. It’s time that Rajinikanth also joins the contest. Let’s wait for the D-day.