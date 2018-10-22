Superstar Rajinikanth's auto ride with grand son wins hearts

Superstar Rajinikanth is not just a super-popular actor who is followed the world over, he is also a doting family man and a loving grandfather to his 3 grandsons (Yatra, Lingaa and Ved). The Superstar makes it a point to spend time with his grandchildren in Chennai, whenever he isn't occupied with his work commitments.

Recently, after wrapping the shoots of Petta, he returned to Chennai. His grandson Ved (son of Soundarya) expressed his wish to his grandfather about a jolly auto ride. Rajini instantly agreed, and he took Ved and Soundarya along for an auto ride from his residence to his son-in-law Dhanush's residence which is close by.

Onlookers who spotted the Superstar coolly riding in an auto were thrilled to bits, as expected, and Rajini also waved in return, to add on to their excitement. One can’t imagine how kicked the auto driver would have been, to have the one and only Superstar in his vehicle. It’s quite obvious if you look around on TN roads that Rajini is a huge favourite among auto drivers thanks also to his blockbuster Baasha, where he played an auto driver named Manickam.

It's always heart-warming to read such normal real-life tales about the biggest superstars whom we admire.