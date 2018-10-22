image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
Superstar Rajinikanth's auto ride with grand son wins hearts

Regional

Superstar Rajinikanth's auto ride with grand son wins hearts

LmkLmk   October 22 2018, 5.02 pm
back
EntertainmentfamilyPettaRajnikanthregional
nextA prospective Petta vs Viswasam Pongal clash sends shockwaves across Kollywood
ALSO READ

Sonali Bendre’s new look is heartwarming and gorgeous

#MeToo: CINTAA member Taapsee Pannu wants to 'clean up the dirt'

#MeToo: Alok Nath and Sajid Khan face another show cause notice