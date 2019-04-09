Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar poster decoded! Here's all that is hidden there...

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 3.33 pm April 09 2019, 3.33 pm

There had been a lot of buzz around Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming project. This movie, which was going by the name Thalaivar 167, has now gotten a title and the movie's first look has also been revealed! Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca Productions, this movie has been titled Darbar! There were a lot of speculations going around this project of which quite a few have been clarified and a lot more added with the release of the first look poster, on Tuesday morning! Here are a few things we noticed about the Darbar poster:

Superstar Rajinikanth would be seen as an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer in this movie! The police cap shown in the poster is similar to the ones worn by IPS officers in Mumbai, so the plot of Darbar could be placed in this city. The 'Gateway of India' symbol placed over Rajini's head could symbolise him to be the King of Mumbai, or somebody who has complete control over the city! A handcuff in the poster has been designed to look like the number 3, which could indicate 3 different shades to Rajini or even that he is playing triple roles.

The presence of a German Shepherd dog, which the police generally use as a sniffer, could mean that the movie has high octane stunt sequences. The tag of 'Policie' on the dog's collar could indicate the involvement of foreign Police, specifically the Czech law enforcement. The upside down depiction of the Mumbai city skyline could either indicate the Mumbai underworld or even the way the whole city gets turned on its head!

Blood stains on some portions of the Mumbai map can be an indicator of heavy violence in the city! The presence of long-range firearms, automatic rifles mounted by bullets, seem to reinforce the thought that Darbar could be loaded with action! A couple of bullets placed over Superstar Rajini's head look like horns, which might signify that he could have a negative side to his character. Superstar sports Steampunk sunglasses, which could mean a retro-setting to the plot.

The tagline of the poster - "You decide whether you want me to be good, bad or worse" could reinforce the possibilities of Rajini's character having negative shades! The presence of police belts and boots all around Rajini's head could also be hinting at something regarding his character.

Darbar, will have Anirudh scoring the music and Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead. The shoot for Darbar will begin from Wednesday April 10, in Mumbai. The unit is taking off to Mumbai on Tuesday to begin shoot in time! Stay tuned for further updates!