Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar second schedule details are here!

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 7.43 pm May 16 2019, 7.43 pm

After the humongous success of his last film Petta, Superstar Rajinikanth is now extremely busy shooting for his next, titled Darbar. It is already known that Nayanthara will be seen in this movie, alongside Thalaivar. The shooting for Darbar began on the 10th of April, in Mumbai and since then almost every day we hear of a new addition to the cast. We had already announced that the film’s first schedule in Mumbai had been wrapped up and Rajini is back in Chennai. Now, the makers have confirmed that news and also announced that the second schedule will start from May 29!

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions announced that the first schedule has been wrapped up and the team is set to start the next schedule later this month, on the 29th. Reports state that the next schedule may happen in Chennai itself. Prateik Babbar will also be an integral part of this film and may be seen in the role of the villain’s son! It is also being rumored that the makers will be roping in a known Bollywood face for the antagonist’s role. Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil will be seen playing a senior officer in this cop story. Apart from them, Nivetha Thomas, Pradeep Kabra, Jatin Sarna, and Yogi Babu are also a part of this Rajini film.

Santosh Sivan will crank the camera and Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music. Darbar will hit the theatres for Pongal 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on this film!