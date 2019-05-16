  3. Regional
Rajinikanth

Regional

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar second schedule details are here!

Darbar will hit the theatres on Pongal 2020.

back
DarbarLyca ProductionsnayantharaPettaRajinikanthSuperstar RajinikanthThalaivarTrending In South
nextVijay surprises latest addition to Thalapathy 63 cast Amritha Aiyer with a birthday cake!

within