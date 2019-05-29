Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar to have songs penned by lyricist Pa Vijay?

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 7.35 pm May 29 2019, 7.35 pm

Lyricist Pa Vijay is an important name in the Tamil film industry when it comes to writing verses for film songs. He has a National Award for his lyrics 'Ovvoru Pookalumae Solgiradhae' in Cheran’s iconic movie Autograph. He has also acted in films like Gnabagangal, Strawberry and Ilaignan, to name a few. He is now in talks to pen a song or two for Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, under director AR Murugadoss. This film's shoot is currently happening in Mumbai, right now. The film started shooting from the 10th of April and has completed one schedule and has also begun shooting for its next.

There were widespread talks that the prolific lyricist Pa Vijay had been brought on board to pen lyrics for Darbar. Therefore, we contacted him to find out about the developments. He stated, “Yes, there are talks going on in this matter, but nothing has been finalized as of now.” He has on earlier occasions, written songs for Rajinikanth's films like the ‘Athindhom’ number in Chandramukhi, ‘Style’ in Sivaji, ‘Sollu Sollu’ in Kuselan and ‘Kilimanjaro’ in Enthiran. Vijay has also written for almost all the leading heroes in Tamil, including Vijay, Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Jayam Ravi, Suriya, Dhanush and quite a few others.

Meanwhile, Darbar bankrolled by Lyca Productions is said to be a story of a cop played by Rajinikanth. Nayanthara plays the lady lead with an ensemble cast including actors from across other film industries too. The cast includes Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav and Dalip Tahil from Bollywood. Anirudh is composing the music and this is his second film for Superstar Rajinikanth after Petta and also his second film with AR Murugadoss after Kaththi. Santhosh Sivan is the man behind the camera. National Award winning editor Sreekar Prasad is editing the film, which is expected to be a Pongal 2020 offering for the fans. Madhan Karky and Vivek are the other lyricists on board.