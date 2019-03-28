Superstar Rajinikanth's meeting with popular Chennai theatre owner Rakesh Gowthaman goes viral!

Lmk March 28 2019, 3.57 pm March 28 2019, 3.57 pm

Vettri Theatres (2-screen complex) is one of the most popular properties in the outskirts of Chennai. The MD of the complex is Rakesh Gowthaman who makes sure to upgrade the theatre’s facilities and always be one step ahead of the rest. Hence, Tamil cinema fans are quite fond of this theater, where throwback hits from Hollywood are also played regularly. Ahead of the release of 2.0, Rakesh upgraded his theatre’s projection to the state of the art ‘RGB Laser’ to give the best 3D visual output to the audience. 2.0 had a fantastic run in the complex and went on to emerge as the highest ever grosser in the complex’s 46 years of existence since 1973. Rakesh is also a huge fan of Superstar Rajinikanth and he doesn’t make any efforts to hide that fact. During the release of Kabali, he had posters from the film put up all around his car.

Rakesh had the opportunity to meet Rajinikanth at his residence on March 27th. He couldn’t hide his joy and posted a series of tweets about his experience interacting with the legendary Superstar. The tweets (under a thread with a common hashtag #ThalaivarMeet) make for really interesting reading and one can sense how excited Rakesh is, after this experience.

So the last thing happened during #ThalaivarMeet .Got his name etched on this poster. It says “To Rakesh OM, #Rajini ” Then got his blessings & asked #Thalaivar “Sir Oru Hug” and he gave a tight one 🤗. 27 Mar ‘19 will be the most memorable day of my life 🙏🏽 Fully #Rajinfied pic.twitter.com/JKzBTh2FP6 — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) March 28, 2019

His interaction with the Superstar about Petta is particularly interesting. Rajini gives all the credit for Petta’s result to director Karthik Subbaraj and says that he is game to take on more of his trademark, vintage stylish roles that he did in Petta.

Sir Pettaila enna style, enna energy, hairstyle pppaah 🕴🏽- appadiyaa, all credits goes to @karthiksubbaraj Sir, engallukku #Petta Rajini thaan eppovume venum #Thalaivar replies with his swag 🕴🏽- Panniduvom , Panniduvom Shud I jump & whistle instantly 😁#ThalaivarMeet — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) March 27, 2019

It’s nice of the legendary star to take time out, meet and listen keenly to a passionate theatre owner.