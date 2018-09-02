Superstar Rajinikanth's new film ropes in a National Award winner

Superstar Rajinikanth's film with director Karthik Subbaraj is a star-studded one, thanks to the presence of stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simhaa and Megha Akash. The film also has a few other established actors. Sun Pictures is producing the film on a grand scale and has plans to bring it to theatres in the summer of 2019.

The most recent addition to the cast list is National Award winning actor Guru Somasundaram who is well-known for his brilliant performances in films like Aaranya Kaandam, Jigarthanda and Joker. He has Vanjagar Ulagam ready for release on September 7th.

A recent schedule of the film (addressed as ‘Thalaivar 165’ by fans) was completed in Chennai, when Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin and Bobby Simhaa also took part, along with the Superstar. The shooting happened in sets put up at Binny Mills near the airport. An action sequence was also reportedly canned with Rajini and Vijay Sethupathi.

This untitled film is said to belong to the gangster genre and Rajini takes on the guise of a hostel warden while also having bigger tasks in hand. After the slightly experimental Kabali and Kaala, Rajini fans are expecting a full-blown ‘mass’ treat from Karthik Subbaraj.