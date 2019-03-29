Superstar Rajinikanth's next film officially commences as director AR Murugadoss seeks spiritual blessings!

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 8.55 pm March 29 2019, 8.55 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth has decided that he would not take the political plunge in the near future and has given all indications that it is going to be only movies for now for this stylish icon. After his last successful film Petta with the young gun Karthik Subbaraj, the actor will be working with blockbuster director AR Murugadoss for his next. This venture will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions and it has been a while we got some official information on this.

Now, to quench all the thirst of the eager fans, Rajinikanth’s official PRO has tweeted a photo of the director in the holy place Pazhani in Tamil Nadu with a tweet that says that Thalaivar 167 commences with the director seeking blessings at the Pazhani temple. The photo featured director Murugadoss in an all spiritual mode looking bright and excited to start work on his dream project. This is expected to be a commercial mass entertainer with a tinge of adventure. The shooting will commence on April 10th and a major part of the shooting will take place in Mumbai. It has to be recalled that Rajinikanth shot his film Kaala also in Mumbai and Murugadoss shot his Thuppaaki in the Maximum City.

This is an auspicious beginning indeed! The film as yet untitled is stated to have Nayanthara as the heroine. Technically this is her fourth film with the actor. She was paired with Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi in 2005. Later she was seen in a cameo role in Superstar starrer Kuselan and Sivaji. AR Murugadoss will be directing Rajinikanth for the first time although he has worked with the Lady Superstar in Ghajini. Santhosh Sivan will be cranking the camera for a Rajini film after Thalapathy and Anirudh is composing the tunes.