image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Superstar Rajinikanth's next film officially commences as director AR Murugadoss seeks spiritual blessings!

Regional

Superstar Rajinikanth's next film officially commences as director AR Murugadoss seeks spiritual blessings!

Nayanthara may play the leading lady in this Rajinikanth starrer

back
AR MurugadossLyca ProductionsnayantharaPazhani templeRajinikanthTrending In South
nextDha Dha 87 director Vijay Sri G titles his next film PUBG!

within