Superstar Rajinikanth's next: Legends to reunite after 28 years?

The buzz and excitement on Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film to be directed by AR Murugadoss are already quite high. This film is said to be produced by Lyca Productions and will start rolling after the release of Petta in Jan 2019.

The latest on this film is that ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan may be roped in to handle the camera. Santosh Sivan has already worked with Murugadoss in films like Thuppakki and Spyder and shares a good working relationship with him. If the news is indeed confirmed, it will be the cinematographer's second film with Rajinikanth after the legendary Thalapathi back in 1991.

Santosh Sivan is quite choosy about the films he chooses to work on. His recent Chekka Chivantha Vaanam with Mani Ratnam was a blockbuster. If he takes on this Rajini - ARM film, the hype surrounding the film will definitely be upped a bit more than it already is.

Superstar Rajini’s just released 2.0 meanwhile is on a good wicket now after a shaky start. The film has grossed more than 300 CR worldwide after its opening 4 days and looks strong to collect much more in the coming days and weeks. It is performing well in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.