image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Superstar Rajinikanth's next: Legends to reunite after 28 years?

Regional

Superstar Rajinikanth's next: Legends to reunite after 28 years?

LmkLmk   December 03 2018, 7.03 pm
back
AR MurugadossLyca ProductionsRajinikanthSantosh SivanspyderSuperstar RajinikanthThalapathiThuppakki
next2.0 tears apart all opening records in Chennai; eyes Baahubali 2's mark
ALSO READ

Superstar Rajinikanth: As long as people wish to see me on screen, I will act

Sarkar war: AR Murugadoss refuses apology to the TN govt

Sarkar issues continue to haunt AR Murugadoss as TN govt demands written apology!