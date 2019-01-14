Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta crosses the 100 cr mark in style

After its 4-day opening weekend in the pre Pongal period, Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest Petta is at the doorstep of the 100 cr worldwide gross mark, collecting about 94 cr. The film would have crossed the century mark on Monday, its 5th day. Though Petta had to settle for the 2nd place in TN, behind Viswasam, it has the clear edge in every other release market. The TN gross of the film after 4 days is said to be 35 cr. The film is trending very well in the state and will be looking at an exceedingly good Pongal holiday period all the way till January 20th.

Petta has flattered to deceive with its Hindi version being a complete non-starter, while the Telugu dubbed version has also registered very low key numbers due to strong competition from direct Telugu films like F2, VVR and the NTR biopic.

Petta has done exceedingly well in the USA, grossing close to $2 million already while it is also doing well in most of the other overseas markets like UAE - GCC, Singapore and Malaysia. Petta is also doing well in Karnataka, which has always been a Rajini stronghold, while the performance in Kerala has been below average.

Superstar fans and theater owners in TN are pleased with Petta, which is yet another addition to Rajinikanth’s endless list of Hits.