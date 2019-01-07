Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta faces the heat in Tollywood

Superstar Rajinikanth’s action entertainer Petta is all set to hit the screens worldwide on the 10th of January, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. While the film just has one big Tamil opposition in the shape of Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, its Tollywood situation is quite critical with three big Sankranthi releases surrounding it and taking away the attention.

Tollywood has its release window sorted out neatly with the NTR biopic Kathanayakudu on the 9th, Petta (Petta Telugu version) on the 10th, Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama on the 11th and finally the Venkatesh – Varun Tej starrer F2 on the 12th. However, the latest reports from the trade reveal that Petta is finding it hard to lock screens even though it has the advantage of being the second release among the four. Trade pundits have stated that theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are watching out for the film’s reports and reviews before they can actually allot more shows and screens to the Rajinikanth starrer. On the other hand, however, the screen sharing between Kathanayukudu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 will be on the same level from the 12th onwards as there is an understanding between the exhibitors.

As Karthik Subbaraj is a director who has mostly pleased critics in his career so far, the expectations for Petta are held high. With Anirudh’s music and Tirru’s cinematography being additional plus points, Petta truly has the armour to strike it big in Telugu as well. Let’s wait and watch.