Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta is going to be one long film with U/A certificate

The information about the runtime of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Pongal release Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, is out. The film will run for close to 2 hours 52 minutes thereby falling under the category of ‘long films’. The censor board has prescribed some dialogue mutes and minor visual modifications while giving the film a U/A rating. No scene or visual has been cut as such. Karthik Subbaraj is no stranger to long films; his Jigarthanda also had a runtime of around 2 hours 50 minutes.

Petta, being a multi starrer with many popular actors alongside the Superstar, requires such a long run time, one feels. We just hope that the audience is engaged/entertained for the entire duration of the film.

Petta has been sold out in all the important release territories worldwide. Apart from TN, where leading distributors like Red Giant Movies will be releasing the film, the total theatrical rights of the film from AP, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala is worth close to 32 CR. Rajini’s recent film 2.0 grossed big money in all these territories and is still going steady. Petta is expected to benefit from 2.0’s strong showing at the box office.