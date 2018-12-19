Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta to deal with this pressing social issue?

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta which is gearing up for a grand release for the Pongal festival of 2019, has got a lot of promo material out in the open. But one thing that director Karthik Subbaraj and the team have kept under wraps, is the storyline of the film. Until today, there have only been a plethora of speculations on what the film could be about, even though little reveals like Rajinikanth playing a hostel warden have come out.

According to the latest reports in Kollywood, it looks Petta will deal with the issue of honor killings, a point of worry across all parts of India. Karthik Subbaraj’s last release in Mercury tackled the space of mercury poisoning with subtlety, so one can expect him to do something similar again.

The release date for the film will be officially confirmed soon, as the team is thinking over the three dates of 10th, 11th and 14th in the month of January. As they face a strong opposition in Thala Ajith’s Viswasam which is also confirmed for the same weekend, the makers would be looking to have the early advantage in order to draw in audiences over the long festive space.

Petta has a host of stars in Superstar Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simhaa and others. Anirudh’s songs have already become a rage among the fans and music lovers alike, with high expectations set for the film.