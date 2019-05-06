  3. Regional
Surekha Vani's husband Suresh Teja passes away after a long illness

Regional

Surekha Vani's husband Suresh Teja passes away after a long illness

Surekha Vani's husband Suresh Teja breathes his last.

back
EntertainmentregionalSurekha VaniSuresh TejaSuresh Teja DeathTrending In South
nextAmala Paul to hop onboard Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

within