Surekha Vani's husband Suresh Teja passes away after a long illness

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 11.02 pm May 06 2019, 11.02 pm

Popular actress Surekha Vani’s husband, Suresh Teja, passed away this morning after battling a long illness. It was not known that the actress’ husband was under treatment as she never spoke about it. Although she did not work much from last year, she used to post videos of her and her daughter every now and then. Reports state that he died due to cardiac arrest this morning. He was a very popular TV director and has made many popular shows.

His family is immensely shocked regarding this tragic death and haven’t made any official comment yet. Surekha and Suresh met years ago when she was just a newbie anchor. Teja gave her an opportunity to host a few TV shows with Maa TV. Soon the couple became good friends and fell in love with each other. The couple got married and had a daughter together. All that is known is that he was being treated in a Private Hospital in Hyderabad.

Many are taking to social media to express their grief over Suresh’s death and we too hope and pray that his family may get all the strength during this difficult situation. Suresh was an incredibly private person and was rarely seen at public events. The couple’s well-wishers and friends are by the family's side during this difficult time. His last rites will be performed in Hyderabad tomorrow.