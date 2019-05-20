Suresh Raina asks Suriya about his favourite CSK player, this is what the NGK star had to say!

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 8.47 pm May 20 2019, 8.47 pm

With his big political drama NGK gearing up for a worldwide release on the 31st of May, Suriya is hoping for lady luck to shine on his side, as his last film in Thaana Serndha Koottam just turned out to be an average performer. The actor came live on Twitter on Monday evening to interact directly with his fans and share some words on the experience of working with director Selvaraghavan and the film on the whole. However, one question that he didn’t see coming was from Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who quickly came up and asked Suriya about the actor’s favourite player from Chennai Super Kings.

Suriya, who was extremely surprised to see Raina taking time out to participate in the chat session, replied by saying “It’s unbelievable that you had time and were able to do this, it is so sweet of you. My love to all at home and the little princess too. I don’t want to be partial, but I need to name Mr Dhoni. I think you will also accept it. I met him first in the team, and after that, I had the opportunity to meet you as well. It was so sweet of you to come up and say hi, even though I might have missed you. I still cherish the picture we clicked with each other, it’s lovely to be in touch and I completely enjoyed the last season. Always a CSK fan!”

Fans who came across this lovely interaction could not stop smiling at this charming chat between two stars from the cricketing and cinematic worlds in India. This was indeed the high point of Suriya’s chat session, which gained a fantastic response on social media. More positivity and power to these two individuals who give it all to their passion and love for their respective fields!