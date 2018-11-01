Suriya 39: Sun Pictures to back this Suriya starrer

Suriya is currently busy shooting for Suriya 37 directed by KV Anand. The director recently celebrated his birthday (October 30th) on the sets, with his team. A folk number is being shot currently at Kumbakonam, and leaked pictures and videos have already made their way to the internet. Suriya is seemingly having a lot of fun shooting for this Harris Jayaraj tuned song, showcasing some smooth dance moves. He dons a local, rooted look and is quite a charmer.

That Suriya and director Hari will be reuniting for a film (Suriya 39) in the near future isn't news anymore. The hot buzz in Kollywood now is that Sun Pictures would be producing this film, thereby creating a Singam reunion of sorts. It must be noted that Sun Pictures released Suriya - Hari's Singam back in 2010 to massive success.

Hari is going through a rough patch as his Saamy Square bombed at the box office recently, despite having a good opening in Tamil Nadu. His Singam 3 last year was also a below average performer. One wishes that he is able to strike gold again with Suriya, with a massive producer like Sun Pictures to back him. This film won't be an extension of the Singam franchise; that much is certain for now. Let’s await an official confirmation from the people concerned.