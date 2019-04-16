image
  3. Regional
Suriya and Aparna Balamurali wrap up the first leg of Soorarai Pottru!

Regional

Suriya and Aparna Balamurali wrap up the first leg of Soorarai Pottru!

Suriya is currently working on his upcoming film. Soorarai Pottru, with Sudha Kongara and has wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

back
2D EntertainmentActor SuriyaAparna BalamuraliGuneet MongakollywoodMalayalam actressNGKRajsekar PandianSoorarai PottruSudha KongaraSuriyaSuriya’s 2D EntertainmentTamil CinemaTrending In South
nextRangoon director Rajkumar Periyasamy in talks to direct a film with Suriya as the lead for Dream Warriors

within