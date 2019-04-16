Suriya and Aparna Balamurali wrap up the first leg of Soorarai Pottru!

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 6.10 pm April 16 2019, 6.10 pm

Suriya is currently on a roll with many lined up projects. While fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next NGK, Suriya is currently working on his upcoming with Sudha Kongara which has been titled Soorarai Pottru. Just last weekend the first title poster was revealed and anticipation levels are very high. The film will see Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The shooting of the film was started on 8th April and now it has been informed that the team has completed the first leg of the shoot!

Taking to her Twitter account Aparna informed her fans that the film’s first schedule has been wrapped up and she had an absolute fangirl sort of experience with Suriya. She also posted a selfie along with Suriya. It was already informed that the shooting of the film will be done at a very fast pace and it looks like that is exactly what is happening! The movie is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoora Sundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment. The music for the film is being scored by GV Prakash, the cinematography is by Niketh Bommireddy, the production design is by Jacki and editing is by Satish Surya.

Suriya will next be seen in the film NGK, which is directed by Selvaraghavan. The film has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. He is also busy with Kaappaan which is touted to be an action-thriller co-starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as the Indian Prime Minister, and Arya playing his son.