  3. Regional
Suriya and Jyothika are elated as their 9 year old Dev has won the National Karate Championship.

Regional

Suriya and Jyothika are elated as their 9 year old Dev wins the National Karate Championship

Nine-year-old Dev, son of Suriya and Jyothika, won the National Karate championship Isshinryu held in New Delhi recently.

back
Air Deccan. Guneet MongaFredrick​Jeethu JosephjYOTHIKAK V AnandNational Karate championship IsshinryuSelvaraghavan NGKSoorarai PottriSudha KongaraSuriyaTrending In South
nextRaghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 storms past the 100 crore gross mark

within