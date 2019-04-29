Suriya and Jyothika are elated as their 9 year old Dev wins the National Karate Championship

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 5.16 pm April 29 2019, 5.16 pm

Although there are a few pluses when it comes to star kids, there are also many challenges that these children go through. For one, the kids are always compared with their high achiever parent(s) and they have to really strive hard to live up to those expectations vested upon them by the society. In that context, it is a little uphill task for the progenies of celebs who have carved a niche for themselves in their respective fields.

On that note, we would like to talk here about Dev, son of Suriya and Jyothika who has made his celeb parents very proud of him in a totally different field from the one they are in. Nine-year-old Dev won the National Karate championship Isshinryu held in New Delhi recently. Dev is now a black belt holder in a competition where around 40 contestants participated from Tamil Nadu along with others. Both the parents Suriya and Jyothika were there to cheer their son and it was naturally obvious that they were very proud of Dev.

On the professional front of the star couple, Suriya is awaiting his Selvaraghavan directorial NGK soon which will be followed by K V Anand’s Kaappaan in a few months from now.

Suriya has begun his project being directed by Sudha Kongara, titled as Soorarai Pottri, a story on Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. Suriya co-funds this film along with Guneet Monga. He is also committed to cousin Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green project under the direction of Siva. On the other hand, Jyothika has completed her film with Lakshman and would be working with brother-in-law Karthi for another project to be directed by Jeethu Joseph. She is also doing a film under director Fredrick.