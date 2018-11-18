Suriya calls Kaatrin Mozhi his wife's career best

Jyotika’s Kaatrin Mozhi has opened to very good reviews from the majority of the audience. Those who have seen the Hindi original Tumhari Sulu have also given a thumbs-up to the Tamil version while for those seeing it as a fresh movie, it is really working as a film upholding the virtues of a career-oriented family woman.

On Friday, the film opened with a gross of Rs 18 lakhs in Chennai city, which is better than the other new release Thimiru Pudichavan, which grossed Rs 14 lakhs. Vijay’s Sarkar is still playing in a lot of screens and continues to rake in the moolah. On Friday, Sarkar grossed 27 lakhs in Chennai. But Kaatrin Mozhi is expected to give a stiff fight to Sarkar over the weekend thanks to the positive word of mouth that it has garnered.

Jyotika’s better half Suriya has meanwhile tweeted generously about the film, appreciating its merits and calling it Jo’s career best. He has mentioned the main actors and crew members who have contributed to the film. These are big words indeed from the Singam star

I again witnessed Jo's belief,trust in a project transforming into a memorable film! Thank you #RadhaMohan for making the magic work again with Jo. @Dhananjayan sir thank you for fighting against all odd to get the screens!!. #Respects #Proudhusband #JoCareerBest #kaatrinmozhi — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 16, 2018

Thank you #Simbu & @LakshmiManchu for making it even more special and Mylsamy sir I rolled down laughing.. Sure our audience and the raving reviews will give #KaatriMozli it's deserving success #JoCareerBest — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 16, 2018

Following this success, Jyotika has already moved on to her next film to be directed by debutant S.Raj.