Suriya charms students with a lovely motivational speech

On Saturday evening, Suriya was the chief guest at a cultural fest held at the popular Vel Tech University in the outskirts of Chennai. To welcome him, students had constructed a huge cutout. Suriya was dressed smartly in formals and addressed the students in English to cater to all of them. He came across as a wonderful stage speaker and did his best to motivate the students with a crisp speech.

Suriya advised the students to believe, enjoy, cherish life, and never give up. He cited his own example of how he became an actor when he least expected to be one. Suriya also narrated how he started off with a very meagre salary and then went on to earn in crores. The star pushed the youngsters to be honest in whatever they do and have a very positive outlook towards life. He advised them to be true to their dreams.

“Be positive, be hungry, be selfish. Nice boys will get nice girls, nice girls will definitely get nice boys”, were the closing lines of the Singam star, who left the stage with deafening applause from the students. It’s nice to see a big star like Suriya take some time off from his busy schedule and interact positively with the next generation of youngsters.