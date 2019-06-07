In Com Staff June 07 2019, 11.47 pm June 07 2019, 11.47 pm

Selvaraghavan returned to the big screens after a gap of over six years with the Suriya starrer NGK. This movie had Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as the lead ladies and also starred Ilavarasu, Ponvannan, Devaraj, Bala Singh, Uma Padmanabanm Vela Ramamoorthy and Rajkumar in important roles. NGK had a lot of expectations riding on it, not just from Suriya fans but also Selvaraghavan fans. This was the first time collaboration between the two, too! However, when the movie released, it opened to mixed reviews. Most people were impressed by the first half but not so much by the second. Suriya's performance in NGK won rave reviews but the movie got only a lukewarm response.

Taking to Twitter, Suriya has accepted all the reviews very graciously. He has also thanked all the masterminds who decoded and appreciated the different attempt. However, a winking smiley in this line could be a sly hint at sarcasm. In the same post, he has also thanked director Selvaraghavan and producer SR Prabhu, who bankrolled this movie under his Dream Warrior Pictures banner. In the following post, Suriya mentioned the same in Tamil. This movie had Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Sivakumar Vijayan's cinematography, and Praveen KL's editing. NGK hit the screens on 31st May and is still running in theatres.

I humbly accept all the love,views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 7, 2019