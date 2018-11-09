Suriya grows back beard as NGK looks to reach the wrap-up stage!

Ever since director Selvaraghavan fell ill, Suriya’s upcoming political drama NGK has met with a ton of roadblocks at every junction. Due to the staggering delay of the film, Suriya decided to finish off a major chunk of his next with KV Anand. The actor, after completing close to 50% of the shoot for the film, is now returning with his NGK look for the final schedule of the film which will take place this month.

With this 15-day schedule, the entire shoot for the film will be wrapped up as it will then change paths into the post-production phase. Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi, the film’s female leads, will also take part in this final leg of shoot.

Suriya will be looking to complete the shoot for the KV Anand film as well by the month of March next year so that he can move on to his next project with Irudhi Suttru director Sudha Kongara. The script and location recce for the same has already been completed. Music composer GV Prakash has proactively composed all the songs for the film, including the recording for the first track. The team is just waiting for the busy actor to arrive so that they can jump onto shooting mode immediately.