  3. Regional
Suriya heaps praise on Mahesh Babu's latest blockbuster Maharshi

Regional

Suriya heaps praise on Mahesh Babu's latest blockbuster Maharshi

Maharshi entered its 4th week and is looking at the 100 crores worldwide mark soon.

back
HyderabadKochiMaharshiMahesh BabuNGKSuriyateluguVamshi Paidipally
nextMahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu director to produce his next?

within