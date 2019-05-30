Suriya heaps praise on Mahesh Babu's latest blockbuster Maharshi

Lmk May 30 2019, 4.10 pm May 30 2019, 4.10 pm

When it comes to the promotions of his films in the other states, Suriya has always been at the forefront. He doesn’t mind travelling to Hyderabad or Kochi, and engaging with the local media and fans there, ahead of the release of all his films. He has a good fan base not just in Tamil Nadu but also in other parts of the country. The Telugu states, in particular, have been really appreciative of his work, over the years. All of Suriya’s films have simultaneous Telugu versions too, releasing along with Tamil. His next NGK, slated to release tomorrow, is no exception.

This week, Suriya has attended a pre-release event and given an extensive round of interviews with the Telugu media to talk about NGK and also share his other thoughts. In one such interview, Suriya said that he really enjoyed Mahesh Babu’s latest blockbuster Maharshi among recent Telugu films. His genuine statements about Maharshi have gone viral on social media.

“I saw Maharshi in Chennai in a packed theatre, and I loved it. Vamshi garu (Maharshi’s director Vamshi Paidipally), I haven’t had the chance to talk to you in person but through this interview, I’m reaching out to you. Maharshi didn’t feel like a long film at all. It gave me such a pleasant feeling and I really enjoyed all the layers, variations and stories in it. It was a great cinematic experience. I also came across on social media that lot of kids are taking to farming thanks to the impact of Maharshi. The team has given the audience such a nice emotion, with Maharshi”, said the dashing NGK star.

Maharshi is having a great run in theatres and enters the 4th week of its run. It is looking at the 100 crores worldwide share mark soon.