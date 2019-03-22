Suriya launches first look posters of Vivekh's Vellai Pookal, the film is all set for April 19 release

Suriya has unveiled the first look posters of Vivekh's mystery thriller Vellai Pookal which features him as the lead hero. The film is produced and directed by Indian techies in the US. Indus Creations founded by Indian tech expats in the US has teamed up with popular streaming platform Tentkotta for its first Kollywood production. The movie is directed by Vivek Elangovan, a full-time Microsoft techie, and has Padma Shri Vivekh in the lead role.

Vivekh plays the role of Rudhran, a retired police officer from Tamil Nadu, who decides to spend time with his son and his daughter-in-law living in the USA. "Though he finds the new country and the environment overwhelming initially, he quickly makes some new friends and gets to know his neighbours. The seemingly welcoming and peaceful neighborhood turns hostile and gloomy when people around him disappear suddenly and are presumed to be dead. His police instincts are not allowing him to be a mere spectator in the happenings around him. Along with his newfound friend and ally, he risks his life, digs deep and eventually solves the puzzle," says director Vivek Elangovan about the premise.

The movie has Padma Shri Vivekh, Charle, “Mayakkam Enna” Fame Pooja Devariya, Dev, and Hollywood actress Paige Henderson in the lead roles. Leading distributor-producer Trident Arts will release this movie in Tamil Nadu on April 19th. National award-winning editor Praveen KL, who is known for his work in films such as Kabali and Madras, is working on the film's editing.