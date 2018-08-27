Suriya mobbed by fans at Rajahmundry!

After completing non-stop schedules in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, the team of Suriya – Selvaraghavan’s NGK are now shooting some essential scenes at Rajahmundry. But the start of this schedule wasn’t a smooth one for the team, as close to 1000 fans mobbed Suriya on Saturday morning. As a result, the day’s shoot was called off.

Despite his injury and health complications, director Selvaraghavan is proceeding with the shoot at a good pace, trying his best to get the film ready for the Diwali festival this year. Due to his sudden illness, the original shoot schedules of the film had been pushed back by a few weeks, which in turn has put a question mark on the release date.

Suriya has also done his part to fit in by postponing the shoot for his portions in KV Anand’s mega-scale action thriller which also stars Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa, Arya and more famous faces. After a 25-day schedule in London, the team is currently waiting for their main hero to rejoin the unit.

The uncertainty in NGK’s release has made it a considerable advantage for Vijay’s upcoming political thriller Sarkar, which has confirmed its spot for the Diwali weekend. If NGK does miss the Diwali spot, the next option would be the Christmas weekend where Suriya would have to compete with his brother Karthi’s romantic tale – Dev.