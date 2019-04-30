Suriya openly requests another film with Selvaraghavan at NGK press meet

Lmk April 30 2019, 10.07 am April 30 2019, 10.07 am

The team of Suriya's NGK met the press in Chennai on Monday evening, more than a month ahead of the planned release of the film on May 31. The trailer of the film was screened and what we see makes it clear that we are in for an intense, powerful political drama with a fiery Suriya in the thick of things. Selvaraghavan's powerful dialogues spice up the proceedings. At the meet, Suriya was all praise for his director, describing him as "ahead of times".

"Selvaraghavan is one of the very few directors to whom I personally suggested a working collaboration. Back in 2002, I still fondly remember the times when the two us saw the song visuals of his Kadhal Konden pre-release. I really wish to work with him again. He told an interesting line to me recently during the dubbing of NGK and I wish that he fleshes it out completely and we work together again. Selva is like the Steven Spielberg of our country. NGK is his take on contemporary politics and it's a very important film in my career", said the handsome star.

Two song videos from NGK were also screened. While one is a romantic duet with Suriya and Rakul Preet Singh, the other is like a character establishment song of Suriya as a young political activist who strives to bring about a positive change in society. Suriya's character in NGK seems like an extension of what he played in Mani Ratnam's Aaytha Ezhuthu back in 2004. His stylish, edgy bearded look in NGK stands testament to the impeccable way he has maintained himself over the years.