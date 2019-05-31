In Com Staff May 31 2019, 5.50 pm May 31 2019, 5.50 pm

Suriya’s latest political drama NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran) has opened in theaters today, May 31. The early reviews have been pretty mixed, with Suriya’s fans taking a liking to the film and the neutral audiences not so much. The performance of the star actor is being unanimously appreciated though. The early consensus is that director Selvaraghavan hasn’t met the lofty expectation levels and has flattered to deceive. Coinciding with the release of the film, Suriya has posted a heartfelt tweet in Tamil thanking his fans and the audience, early this morning.

அன்பே தவம். அன்பே வரம்..வெற்றி தோல்விகளைக் கடந்து மானசீகமாக என்னை ஏற்றுக்கொண்ட அன்புள்ளங்களே என் வரம். நீங்கள் என் மீது வைத்திருக்கும் நம்பிக்கையே என்னை தொடர்ந்து இயக்குகிறது. அனைவரையும் மகிழ்வித்து மகிழ காத்திருக்கிறேன். உங்களுக்கும், இறைவனுக்கும் உள்ளம் நெகிழும் நன்றிகள்🙏 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) May 31, 2019

His tweet translates to “Beyond success and failure, I’m blessed to have fans who wholeheartedly shower so much love on me. The faith and belief that they have in me keeps me going. I’m waiting to delight you all with NGK. I thank all those who love me and the Lord Almighty”

Given the mixed initial talk, we have to see how NGK performs at the box office. The opening weekend is bound to be good, particularly in the A centers of Tamil Nadu. The summer holiday season is coming to an end, and collections on the weekdays won’t be at the levels of the summer season. The run of the Telugu dubbed version doesn’t look too optimistic as the film’s nativity is strongly Tamil. We have to see how the opening numbers turn up.