Suriya praises Jyothika while responding to Riteish Deshmukh!

Handsome hunk Suriya is known for his charming on-screen presence and his daredevil action sequences. The trailer of his upcoming NGK with director Selvaraghavan and the teaser of his upcoming Kaappaan with director KV Anand, have Suriya showing off some stunning action sequences. The first look posters of Jyothika's upcoming movie Jackpot - produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, were released recently and they have been getting an amazing response from many people, even from within the industry! Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh seems to have been impressed by these posters and appreciated it via Twitter.

Responding to Ritesh, Suriya had very high words of praise for his wife Jyothika. He has stated that she has actually pulled off some stunts that he does in his movies, for Jackpot! Now, this does set the expectations high for Jackpot, which is directed by Kalyaan of Gulebagavali fame. This movie, starring Jyothika in the lead, also has Revathy, Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandaraj as part of the cast. Vishal Chandrasekar is scoring the music for Jackpot, which has Ananda Kumar's cinematography and Vijay Velukutty's editing.

😀 Thank you...!!! 😀 she s done all the same stunts what I can do..! 🤭 https://t.co/MqZsiNU3lj — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 30, 2019

The first look posters promise Jackpot to be a very colourful and entertaining film and with Suriya's words, we can expect it to be action packed too. Actually, one of the posters had both Jyothika and Revathy sporting the Police uniform and an earlier photo from the movie's last day of shoot had the two stars sitting astride bullet bikes. Would this actress duo be playing tough cops out to take down criminals or will there be a totally different angle to this movie? Let's wait and watch!