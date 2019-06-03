In Com Staff June 03 2019, 10.16 am June 03 2019, 10.16 am

Suriya has been one busy man, in the recent past. After wrapping up NGK, he moved on to shoot for Kaappaan and post the completion of that movie he has almost immediately jumped on to Soorarai Pottru. In between all this, he was also involved in the promotional activities for NGK, which hit the screens a couple of days back! This movie was directed by Selvaraghavan and financed by SR Prakashbabu & SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. NGK did not make the huge splash it was expected to, at the Box Office. The movie has been getting mixed reviews but Suriya's performance in the movie has been unanimously appreciated.

It was announced that post-Kaappaan, Suriya would be working in a new project with Irudhi Suttru fame director Sudha Kongara. The project, titled Soorarai Pottru, went on floors in April and the first schedule was wrapped up very quickly. However, Suriya then took a small break to promote NGK's release. Now that the movie has hit the screens, he is back to shooting for Soorarai Pottru. Talking about the movie, a unit member says, "Suriya and our team are currently working on the next schedule of the movie. The entire unit is currently in Madhya Pradesh, where we are canning this current schedule!"