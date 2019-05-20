Suriya reveals title of Venkat Prabhu’s Black Ticket Company’s third production venture with Chimbu Devan!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 11.36 pm May 20 2019, 11.36 pm

Black Ticket Company is the name of the production house of director/actor Venkat Prabhu, whose maiden production venture was Chennai 28 2nd innings, in the year 2016. The film had done well for itself in terms of review and revenue. Today, on 20th May, the production company announced its third venture. To the surprise of everyone, Black Ticket Company has bankrolled a venture under the direction of Chimbu Devan of Imsai Arasan fame. This project will also have a co-producer in the form of Trident Cine Arts Ravindran. The title of this film was revealed by Suriya, this evening at 7 PM.

This new movie has been titled Kasada Thapara with the tagline - "Tales of South Madras". However, news of this movie has created a stir of sorts as Chimbu Devan was said to be busy in Imsai Arasan 24 aam Pulikecei under the production of director Shankar’s S Pictures. The film is right now in limbo due to discordance between Vadivelu and Shankar. In fact, Vadivelu has been given a Red Card by the Producers Council for his non-cooperation. At this juncture, the announcement about this new project has taken the netizens and movie buffs by surprise. Apparently, this new film of Chimbu Devan is completed but for some minor patchwork.

Our sources say that the cast and technicians are mostly from the Venkat Prabhu group. Chimbu Devan had also issued a press note which states that he is glad to be associated with Venkat Prabhu and team and that they have wrapped up the project in a very short span. The promotions beginning with the title launch by Suriya have begun already for this movie. On Imsai Arasan 24 aam Pulikecei, the Puli director hoped that it will also begin soon. It is indeed commendable that Black Ticket Company has taken over a project and completed it this fast. While Chimbu Devan’s film is their third production venture, their second one is RK Nagar which has been getting postponed many times but is expected to release in June.