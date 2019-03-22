Suriya reveals who trusted him the most in times of need

Suriya is one actor who appears to never forget the steps that he had travelled to reach the top. This is a rare quality and needs a lot of appreciation. Recently he was invited to grace a function of South Indian bank. And the actor conveyed his thanks to the bank who apparently believed in him even before the industry trusted him. This indeed was a revelation of sorts and naturally, there was a thunderous applause for the actor’s speech.

Suriya said, “We all can select our friends or wife but can’t say the same for our parents or siblings. Similarly, I feel that this bank selected me, I did not select it. That’s how I view it. Thanks for approving my very first loan. I first bought a small apartment with the loan sanctioned by this bank. From then on, be it my first investment in Mumbai or my present house Lakshmi Illam where all of us stay together or my first baby, my production firm 2D Entertainment and the films made under this banner, all these were supported by South Indian Bank. No other bank supported me. It shows what trust they have on me and my family and how much respect and love they gave me”.

This is surely an interesting thing when we always hear stories of bank harassing the customers. That aside, on the professional front, Suriya is awaiting his NGK release. The film is directed by Selvaraghavan and the recent teaser has amped up the expectation level for the film. His other film Kaappaan with director K V Anand is also nearing completion. The release of these two films will satisfy numerous Suriya fans out there.