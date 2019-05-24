Suriya says Selvaraghavan can't be compared with any other director

Lmk May 24 2019, 1.34 pm May 24 2019, 1.34 pm

Suriya’s fans are gearing up for the release of the star’s next, NGK on May 31st. The opening is expected to be humongous due to the pre-release hype surrounding the Suriya - Selvaraghavan union. The makers have started promoting the film with interesting snippets which were aired on TV news channels along with their coverage of the election results. The film has been certified with a U rating and is expected to open with a bang next Friday, with early morning shows. Suriya has said in a recent interview that NGK is a very special film in his career.

“NGK has been a journey for more than 2.5 years. From 2000, I’ve been wanting to collaborate with Selvaraghavan; after 18 long years, that wish was fulfilled with NGK. Selva came to me with 3 story ideas but I found that he was really attached to the subject of NGK and the character of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran. Hence we decided to go ahead with this film. I believe NGK will be a turning point in my career. I learnt a lot of things while shooting for the film, as Selvaraghavan continued to surprise me almost every other day. I got stunned by his acting skills and by the way he would enact each and every scene with his body language.”

Suriya also said that Selvaraghavan stands out as a director with a lot originality. “Only he can do the kind of films and scenes that he does. His work can’t be compared with any other director. In every film, story and character, he will bring about some difference”, gushed Suriya about his maverick director.

In NGK, Suriya plays a middle-class youngster who enters politics. How his family life is affected and what all he does in his journey has been portrayed by Selvaraghavan.